Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 101,481 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,481 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Spotify Technology worth $44,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $107.00 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.75.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

