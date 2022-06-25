Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 1,123,578 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the period. Synovus Financial comprises 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Synovus Financial worth $76,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.28.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

