Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 2,272,571 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 344.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272,571 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $56,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.09 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HST. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

