Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 564,947 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 564,947 shares during the quarter. Teradata accounts for 1.5% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of Teradata worth $95,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teradata by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teradata by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Teradata by 180.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 124.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $373,250 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDC opened at $39.75 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

