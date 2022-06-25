Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 702.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,021,508 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Citizens Financial Group worth $52,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $47.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

