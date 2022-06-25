Scout Investments Inc. Sells 12,792 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of Textron worth $38,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 104.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 96,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after buying an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Textron by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 78,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

