Scout Investments Inc. Sells 128,689 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,689 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.36% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $56,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HR stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

