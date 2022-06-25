Scout Investments Inc. Sells 15,700 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $20,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $215.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

