Scout Investments Inc. Sells 232,302 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 912,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,302 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Hormel Foods worth $47,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,960 shares of company stock worth $532,897. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

