Scout Investments Inc. Sells 307,382 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,382 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up about 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $67,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,317,000 after acquiring an additional 227,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

