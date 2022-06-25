Scout Investments Inc. Sells 544,474 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544,474 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 1.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 1.48% of STAG Industrial worth $108,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,257,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

