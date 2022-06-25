Scout Investments Inc. Sells 8,188 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of DocuSign worth $32,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,143,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCU opened at $68.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

