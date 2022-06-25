Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.81

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.81 and last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 30772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -1,200.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 21.19 and a current ratio of 21.73.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudi P. Fronk sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.52, for a total value of C$1,544,568.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,753,191.93. Also, Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$126,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,700 shares in the company, valued at C$549,943.10. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,883 in the last three months.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

