Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.03

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.03 and last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 18479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.