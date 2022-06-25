Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.83 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.