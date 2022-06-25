Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 8.5%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 21,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 401,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seer news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,668 shares of company stock valued at $638,510 in the last three months. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Seer by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Seer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seer by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

