Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 8.5% Higher

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.26. 21,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 401,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,668 shares of company stock worth $638,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Seer by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seer by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after buying an additional 336,514 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seer by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Seer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

