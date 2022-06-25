Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ)

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

