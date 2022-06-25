ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $504.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.26, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

