ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares in the company, valued at $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. State Street Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 234,035.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 419.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

