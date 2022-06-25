ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $77.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25.
ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. State Street Corp grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,578,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 234,035.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 419.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.