Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.92

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.