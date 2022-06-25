Signature Wealth Management Group Acquires 1,039 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.35.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $779.37 and a 200 day moving average of $898.24. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

