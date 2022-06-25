Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after acquiring an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after acquiring an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,743 shares of company stock worth $20,344,911. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.13. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

