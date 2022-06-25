Signature Wealth Management Group Buys 14,698 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Comcast by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 49,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.