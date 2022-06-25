Signature Wealth Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $3,899,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of American Express by 17.4% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 135,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 903,736 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $151,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

