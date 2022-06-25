Signature Wealth Management Group Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

KMB stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

