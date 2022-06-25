Signature Wealth Management Group Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 21.4% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 926,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,916,000 after acquiring an additional 34,292 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

