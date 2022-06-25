Signature Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.31.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

