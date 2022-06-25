SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.79 and a quick ratio of 15.79.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

