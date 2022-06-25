Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Acquires 209,538 Shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,538 shares during the period. Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF makes up about 13.8% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF were worth $17,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:WLDR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66.

