Silverhawk Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ford Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.