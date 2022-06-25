SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.76.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

