SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SLG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.76.
Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG
– Get Rating
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.76.
SLG stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $83.96.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG
– Get Rating
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)
SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.