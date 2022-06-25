Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading Up 9.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.32. 119,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,019,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 289,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 261,844 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.