Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Trading Up 9.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.32. 119,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,019,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97.
About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
