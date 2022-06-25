Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ SLNH opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Soluna has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 59.59%.
Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.
