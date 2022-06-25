Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNH opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Soluna has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 59.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Soluna in the first quarter valued at $4,065,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Soluna in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

