Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Soluna has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 59.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soluna in the first quarter worth about $4,065,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Soluna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Soluna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Soluna in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Soluna during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

