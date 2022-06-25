Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLNH opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Soluna has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.
Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. Soluna had a negative return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 59.59%.
Soluna Company Profile (Get Rating)
Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Soluna (SLNH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.