Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Increased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,206 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

