Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Increased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,206 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.
About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
