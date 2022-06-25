S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $341.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.50.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.60.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

