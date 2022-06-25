SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.31

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 919048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,736.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

