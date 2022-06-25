SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Position Raised by Silverhawk Asset Management LLC

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.99.

