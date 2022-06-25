Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $121.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $84.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.48. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.41.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

