Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $509,000.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $485,382.60.

STRY opened at $4.85 on Friday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STRY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

