Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Financial Analysis

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 56.16% 14.86% 1.03% Sun Communities 14.97% 5.09% 2.74%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Starwood Property Trust and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Sun Communities 0 0 6 0 3.00

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.89%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $213.63, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 88.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 113.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Starwood Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and Sun Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.17 billion 5.83 $447.74 million $2.17 10.25 Sun Communities $2.27 billion 8.71 $392.25 million $3.10 52.52

Starwood Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Sun Communities on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.