State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,746 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.5% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $1,382,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 110.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

