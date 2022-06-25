State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 308,034 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $1,636,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

