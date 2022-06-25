State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $42.47 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.24 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.74 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.