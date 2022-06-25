State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.21.

SCHW opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

