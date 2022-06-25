State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,252 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.18.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $639.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $632.31 and its 200 day moving average is $661.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $550.77 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

