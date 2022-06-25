State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,505 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

