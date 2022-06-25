State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 335 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Boston Properties worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
BXP stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $116.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.32%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
