State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,440 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $22,263,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 83,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $162.84 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

